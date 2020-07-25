Entertainment
Monalisa Stephen causes Stir as she puts her Busty B00bs on Display Again
Monalisa Stephen has created stir on social media once again as she puts her massive melons on display.
The Nigerian plus-size model dons a black bra and as her mammalian glands forces its way out.
She also rocks a dark spectacle to match.
Monalisa Stephen recently noted that she wants to get bigger boobs.
Check her out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.