Don’t Use My Image or Brand for Political Campaigns — Shatta Wale warns Parties

Shatta Wale has warned political parties not to use his image or brand on any political campaign train or platforms.

This caution from the influential Ghanaian musician comes, a little over three (3) months to the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

The Shatta Movement boss has also added that notwithstanding this, he, together with his fans will support any presidential candidate who will win.

The notice states: “Moving forward ..no one should use my picture or my brand on any political campaign or platforms . Myself and my loyal fans will support and coperate with any person who Ghanaians elect as their president.. Anyone who wishes to seek any further clarifications/explanations should contact my office (The secretariat) on 054 466 2230 #SM4Peace”

Anyone who wishes to seek any further clarifications/explanations should contact my office (The secretariat) on 054 466 2230 #SM4Peace — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 25, 2020

Shatta Wale has some of the finest songs which are simply perfect for political campaigns.

In 2016, his song ‘Mahama Paper’ was widely used by the then ruling party National Democratic Congress (NDC).

‘Kakai’, another hit song from the former Zylofon Music act was one of the theme songs for the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In view of this, he cashed in on these two (2) songs which also earned him appearance, by way of performance at the rallies of these parties.

Notwithstanding this, the ‘Shatta Story’ has changed totally, as regards, the 2020 Ghana polls.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

