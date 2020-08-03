Sister Deborah: Pastors Preaching on the Street at Dawn are Stupid

Ghanaian entertainer Sister Deborah has stated that pastors who preach on the street at dawn are stupid.

According to ‘African Mermaid’, these pastors preach ‘good’ but they disturb people’s peace.

Sister Derby was reacting to a tweet by Mutombo Da Poet which suggested that the noise pollution he has had to contend with, from these preachers at dawn.

Mutombo tweeted: “I don’t know why someone will carry a megaphone at 4am, put it on blast and say they are sharing the word of god when people are sleeping. It really does NOT make sense to me. At all!” Sister Deborah replied: “How can one be preaching ‘good’ while doing bad; disturbing people’s peace. They are stupid.”

How can one be preaching ‘good’ while doing bad; disturbing people’s peace. They are stupid. — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) August 2, 2020

cross the county, a lot of people have bemoaned the use of megaphones at dawn by preachers in residential areas.

For physical structures, there have been instances where, if it involve church structures, they are charged to relocate.

Sister Deborah is one of the few entertainers in Ghana who have openly raised questions about christianity.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

