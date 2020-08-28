Winners! 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) — See Full List
The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra.
The #VGMA21 or VGMA 2020 winners were honoured for their outstanding work in the industry, during the year under review.
Among the winners were Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, MOG Beatz, Celestine Donkor and Cina Soul.
Find VGMA 2020 winners from day 1 below:
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Tesa Cultural Group
Instrumentalist of the Year
Emmanuel Bludo (Drums)
Sound Engineer of the Year
Dan Grahl
Male Vocalist of the Year
MOG Music
Female Vocalist of the Year
Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Record of the Year
Okyeame Kwame – Bolgatanga Girl
Best Video of the Year
Cina Soul – Killi Me
Group of the Year
DopeNation
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
Best International Collaboration of the Year
Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy – Lucky
VGMA 2020 Unsung
Teflon Flexx
African Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award
George Darko
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
