Winners! 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) — See Full List

PlugTimes.com August 28, 2020
The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra.

The #VGMA21 or VGMA 2020 winners were honoured for their outstanding work in the industry, during the year under review.

Among the winners were Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, MOG Beatz, Celestine Donkor and Cina Soul.

Find VGMA 2020 winners from day 1 below:

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Tesa Cultural Group

Instrumentalist of the Year

Emmanuel Bludo (Drums)

Sound Engineer of the Year

Dan Grahl

Male Vocalist of the Year

MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year

Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Record of the Year

Okyeame Kwame – Bolgatanga Girl

Best Video of the Year

Cina Soul – Killi Me

Group of the Year

DopeNation

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

Best International Collaboration of the Year

Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy – Lucky

VGMA 2020 Unsung

Teflon Flexx

African Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award

George Darko

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

