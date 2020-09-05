Nana Boroo now Berose 3Sixty; Returns with Long Hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Nana Boroo has rebranded as Berose 3sixty as he marks a comeback in music.

The ‘Aha Ay3 D3’ hitmaker returns with a new hairstyle which has got a lot of people talking.

The new hairstyle of Nana Boro (now Berose 3sixty) is a two (2) big, and long braids with weave.

According to Berose 3sixty, his new wig is none other than a Mongolian hair.

He has revealed in a recent interview the hair costs GHc14,000.

In the photos available, he also wears golden teeth as part of his new brand.

Check him out!













Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

