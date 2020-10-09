Asante Kotoko signs 3-Year Kit Partnership Deal with Errea

Asante Kotoko have signed a 3-year kit partnership deal with Italian sportswear giant Errea.

This comes barely 48-hours after terminating their deal with Club Consult Africa‘s STRIKE, headed by Yussif Chibsah.

In effect, Errea will costume the club’s senior team and academy for the 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons.

The club has since introduced four (4) samples of the kit, asking supporters to select their preferred Home and Away pair for the 2020/21 season.

The new designs considers sports science, culture, history, and technology.

A statement sighted by PlugTimes.com, which is signed by Club CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals “a voting short code will be announced shortly to commence the selection process.”

Read the full statement below:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A voting short code will be announced shortly to commence the selection process#AKSC #errea pic.twitter.com/ms2Pc6last — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 9, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

