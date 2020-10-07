Joyce Blessing drops ‘Adam Nana’ Album on Oct. 9

Joyce Blessing has announced that she is set to release her forthcoming ‘Adam Nana’ album on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The album from the Ghanaian gospel singer will be her first, since parting ways with Davejoy Productions.

The ‘Adam Nana’ album bears the same name to a song she released in 2019.

When released, ‘Adam Nana’ will become Joyce Blessing‘s fifth (5th) album.

She already has albums like ‘Obi Nto Nyame’ (2007), ‘Promise And Fail’ (2012), ‘Heavy Price’ (2014), and ‘Agyebum’ (2017).

The tracklist of Joyce Blessing‘s ‘Adam Nana’ album is currently not know.

However, she is expected to wow gospel music lovers with fine production.

