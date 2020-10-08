NSMQ 2020 Grand Finale: OWASS vs ADISCO vs PRESEC

You are watching the live broadcast of the NSMQ 2020 grand finale contest among Opoku Ware School (OWASS), Adisadel College (ADISCO), and Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC).

This is coming your way live from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The contest is being anchored by your regular quiz mistress Dr. Kaufmann.

Enjoy the live contest below [*live pictures will be available soon]:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments