CIRI2020: Best Moments from Dr Ofori Sarpong Daughter’s Luxurious Traditional Marriage Ceremony

Cindy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Ghanaian businessman Dr Ofori Sarpong has today got married to her boyfriend Richard Peprah in a traditional marriage ceremony.

There are a number of awe-inspiring moments from the luxurious marriage ceremony dubbed ‘CIRI 2020’

Among these moments include the grand entry of the Cindy, her brothers, dancing with Richard, and many more.

In attendance were her father Dr Ofori Sarpong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Ama McBrown, D-Black, and many more.

Check these beautiful moments from the traditional marriage ceremony out:

