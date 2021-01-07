Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Come Back ft. Moelogo

PlugTimes.com January 7, 2021
Sarkodie drops the official music video to ‘Come Back’, the rapper’s latest song.

Set on the alluring water bodies of Ghana, and vegetation, the ‘Come Back’ video by Sarkodie features a scenes that could either make you teary or smile.

It was shot and directed by Gene Adu for The Creative Inc / APAG Studios.

Enjoy ‘Come Back’ music video by Sarkodie below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

