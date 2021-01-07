VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – Come Back ft. Moelogo

Sarkodie drops the official music video to ‘Come Back’, the rapper’s latest song.

Set on the alluring water bodies of Ghana, and vegetation, the ‘Come Back’ video by Sarkodie features a scenes that could either make you teary or smile.

It was shot and directed by Gene Adu for The Creative Inc / APAG Studios.

Enjoy ‘Come Back’ music video by Sarkodie below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments