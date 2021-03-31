‘Shayning Star’ Album to Highlight Wendy Shay’s Strong-willed Story

Wendy Shay is set to serve good music lovers with yet another remarkable album titled ‘Shayning Star’.

The sophomore album of the RuffTown Records act draws special attention to her journey into the music industry.

With an outstanding career span since she was introduced by her boss Bullet in 2018, Wendy Shay has made commendable strides, against all odds.

Her forthcoming ‘Shayning Star’ album is expected to reaffirm her status a mainstay in the art.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, Wendy Shay is set to release the sophomore album for public consumption.

It will be available on all digital music stores across the globe.

The release of the ‘Shayning Star’ album by Wendy Shay was made known by her management RuffTown Records on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Following the release of her song John 8:7 which features the late Ebony Reigns, little had been heard from the songstress, until this announcement — it was worth it.

Check out the story behind this album below:

Wendy Shay Shayning Star album rufftown records

