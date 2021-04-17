VIDEO: “I Didn’t Kill The Two Kids Who Died In My Car” – Pastor Evans Finally Speaks

Head pastor of Light Salvation Ministry International, Prophet Evans K. Oppong has finally explains how two children, Blessed Yiedie Boadu Boakye, 2, and Emmanuel Ahoto, 3, allegedly died out of suffocation in his car.

On 4th April, 2021, two children were found dead in a head pastor’s car at Fawode in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The bodies were found in the boot of the Kia four-wheel drive with registration number ER201-13 on Easter Sunday during a church service.

The father of one of the victims, Mr Eric Boakye alias Ericus Papa told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that he was called on the day of the incident that his child was missing.

He rushed to the church where a search was conducted without success and later decided to report the case to the police at Mamponteng.

It was later discovered that the boy, together with the other victim, were found unresponsive in the pastor’s car that was parked at the premises of the church.

The children were rushed to the Mampong Health Centre but were pronounced dead on arrival.

In an interview with Oheneba Media, Prophet Evans K. Oppong revealed his side of the story, declaring himself innocent.

According to the pastor, he was having church service in his church when he had the notice that two kids; the son of a permanent church member and one foreigner were reported missing.

Prophet Evans K. Oppong revealed that he and his over 50 church members were deeply troubled by the sad news, despite the fact that he was naming a newly born child in his church and had to cut the day’s service shorter than ever.

Prophet Evans K. Oppong stated that he went in search of the children with some elders from his church, and when they were not found, he directed one of his deacons to report the case to the police.

Prophet Evans K. Oppong detailed that he had a call from one of his church members called Tina who told him the kids have been spotted.

The pastor said upon his arrival, he was informed the kids were found dead in his cars and they rushed him to the nearby church, although he didn’t see them with his eyes.

Watch the video below:



The case has been reported to the Mampongteng District police command.

