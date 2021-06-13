EURO 2020: England vs Croatia (1-0) – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

PlugTimes.com June 13, 2021
Euro 2020 england croatia goals highlights

England wins their first EURO 2020 match against Croatia as they pip the latter by 1 goal to nil.

Raheem Sterling‘s goal in the 57th minute ensured The Three Lions go into their next game with great motivation.

Check the highlights of the game from the Wembley Stadium below:

WATCH ALSO: Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

Euro 2020 england croatia goals highlights

England plays their next game against Scotland on 18th June.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony 1

WATCH LIVE: Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

June 11, 2021
Japan u23 u24 6 0 Ghana u23 goals highlights

Japan U23 (U24) 6 vs 0 Ghana U23 [GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS]

June 5, 2021
Sergio Aguero sign barcelona

Sergio Aguero completes Move to Barcelona

May 31, 2021
LIVE Perak FC vs Sri Pahang FC - Liga Super Malaysia 2021

LIVE: Perak FC vs Sri Pahang FC – Liga Super Malaysia 2021

May 9, 2021
Back to top button
Close