EURO 2020: England vs Croatia (1-0) – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

England wins their first EURO 2020 match against Croatia as they pip the latter by 1 goal to nil.

Raheem Sterling‘s goal in the 57th minute ensured The Three Lions go into their next game with great motivation.

Check the highlights of the game from the Wembley Stadium below:

WATCH ALSO: Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

England plays their next game against Scotland on 18th June.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.