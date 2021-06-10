If My Soul Wants to Rejects Me, I Will Go Out of It – Joyce Dzidzor shares Another Sad HIV Status Story

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has once again, shared a very heart-wrecking message about her life as an HIV positive person.

According to her, over the past years, after her exit from her ambassadorial role, she has had to deny her status in order to enjoy some sort of acceptance in society.

Joyce Dzidzor adds that she has had enough of it and she is ready to face rejection from the world and even if her soul wants to reject her, she is ready.

She has four (4) children and reaffirms they are all negative while adding that she has protected everyone around her not to get infected.

She made these revelations in a post shared across her social media platforms on Thursday morning.

Joyce wrote:

“I have been in denial of my status for many years because HIV has caused me so much pain and rejection.