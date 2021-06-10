If My Soul Wants to Rejects Me, I Will Go Out of It – Joyce Dzidzor shares Another Sad HIV Status Story

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has once again, shared a very heart-wrecking message about her life as an HIV positive person.

According to her, over the past years, after her exit from her ambassadorial role, she has had to deny her status in order to enjoy some sort of acceptance in society.

Joyce Dzidzor adds that she has had enough of it and she is ready to face rejection from the world and even if her soul wants to reject her, she is ready.

She has four (4) children and reaffirms they are all negative while adding that she has protected everyone around her not to get infected.

She made these revelations in a post shared across her social media platforms on Thursday morning.

Joyce wrote:
“I have been in denial of my status for many years because HIV has caused me so much pain and rejection.
I have lied to almost everyone around me just to enjoy a bit of acceptance in society. My denial was so much that my pregnancy book in Germany which contains my HIV status, I threw it away.
I starting tearing every document of mine that contains my HIV status…. And if you ask me a million times about my HIV status, I will tell you I’m negative.
But in all this, I have protected everyone around me not to get infected. All my four children are negative as well…
My current landlord in Germany has become my Facebook follower because she likes my videos. They have asked me of my HIV status because they read it online..few weeks ago, I told them i was negative….
But now if they are reading this, they will know the truth now and if they also want to throw me out of my apartment, I will pack my things and leave.
I am fully ready to face the rejection from the whole world and even if my soul want to reject me, i will take my things and go out of my soul….
There’s no love in the world”
Last week, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah arrived in Ghana to hold a live HIV status test including two (2) of her children.
She revealed in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Angel 102.9 FM that she did it to vindicate her children who were being stigmatized.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

