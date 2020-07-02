Hushpuppi and Woodbery extradited to USA after Arrest

Hushpuppi, Mr Woodbery and others have been handed over to the FBI and extradited to USA by Dubai Police.

This comes a week after their arrest, during the ‘Operation Fox Hunt 2’.

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray praised the exceptional efforts by the UAE.

Raymod Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacon Ponle aka “Woodberry” they were arrested for transnational organised cyber-crime.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

