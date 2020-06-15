Lifestyle
Adebayor blasts Funny Face over Recent Posts
Adebayor has informed Funny Face to stop posting unnecessary stuffs across his social media accounts.
In the past weeks Funny Face has shared a lot of his private information on the platforms and most Ghanaians have already reprimanded for that.
Notable among them is his family/married life, love for huge backside women, and brawl with some other celebrities.
The Togolese footballer who is also a friend to the Ghanaian comedian eventually had to react to the these posts.
He commented on one of his posts: Bro people love you and care about you please stop posting unnecessary things and lets focus about the future.
Funny Face has also agreed to put a stop to such writings on his wall.
