Adebayor blasts Funny Face over Recent Posts

Adebayor has informed Funny Face to stop posting unnecessary stuffs across his social media accounts.

In the past weeks Funny Face has shared a lot of his private information on the platforms and most Ghanaians have already reprimanded for that.

Notable among them is his family/married life, love for huge backside women, and brawl with some other celebrities.

The Togolese footballer who is also a friend to the Ghanaian comedian eventually had to react to the these posts.

He commented on one of his posts: Bro people love you and care about you please stop posting unnecessary things and lets focus about the future.

Funny Face has also agreed to put a stop to such writings on his wall.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

