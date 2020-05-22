Burna Boy replies Davido on ‘GOAT’ Comment

Burna Boy, the Nigerian musician who prides himself as the ‘Giant of Africa’ has reacted to Davido’s greatest of all times post.

The OBO earlier stated in a post that he, together with Wizkid are “the 2 greatest of all times.”

The post which has obviously not gone down well with Burna Boy has got him jab Davido.

In the figurative statement, the ‘Collateral Damage’ crooner alleges Davido does not fit the art and he got where he is because of his dad.

“You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football and you are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football tea,.” he wrote.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com