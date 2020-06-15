Nana Tuffour has Died

Ghanaian highlife legend Nana Tuffour has been confirmed dead.

Affectionately called 9924, his death occurred in the night of Sunday, June 14, 2020.

His demise was confirmed by his nephew Prince Takyi to Kumasi-based Nhyira 104.5 FM.

According to Prince, the late Nana Tuffour has chronic headache illness and he lost his last breath when he was being rushed to the hospital.

He was eventually pronounced dead by medical officers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

He was noted for songs like ‘Abeiku’, ‘Meyere Dada’, and ‘Owuo Sei Fie’.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

