Nana Aba Anamoah gifted Range Rover as Birthday Present — PHOTO

Nana Aba Anamoah has received a Range Rover car, as she celebrates her birthday today.

The black Range Rover car for the General Manager of GhOne TV has a GR 2050-20 as its number plate.

In the photo available to to PlugTimes.com,

the ace broadcaster poses in front of the car, in her beautiful red dress, and shoes while holding flowers.

The car is also decorated with a very huge, red ribbon taking over the area around the bonnet.

The new car for Nana Aba Anamoah is also decorated with red, love-themed balloons.

It is currently not known who purchased the car for one of the finest women in Ghana, and Africa’s media space.

However, the balloons and flowers posits that this present is from someone who she dearly love.

She has however, as expected, not revealed the person who bought the car for her.

Nana Aba now join the league of the few Ghanaian female personalities who now own a range rover.

Throughout the day, a lot of congratulatory messages and surprises have poured in for her.

Key among them are Manchester United and Spanish international football star Juan Mata. Others are Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Fameye.

Check the beautiful Range Rover car for Nana Aba Anamoah out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

