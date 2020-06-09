TAPE: Woman alleges Prophet Nigel Gaisie killed Ebony Reigns

A woman identified as Ama Born Again has alleged Prophet Nigel Gaisie has a hand in Ebony Reigns’ death.

It was made known in a tape made available by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV’s The Seat show on Monday. The lawmaker was making his point about how dubious the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel is.

The tape is an original interview which took place on Neat 100.9 FM with Paa Kwesi Mizpah.

Ama Born Again who was talking about how she was delivered by God from some of these men of God, said she worked with Nigel Gaisie when they met in The Gambia.

READ ALSO: Mzbel attacks Prophet Nigel Gaisie Again

However, he refused to pay what was due her when she finally returned to Ghana.

According to Ama Born Again, Nigel Gaisie initially denied knowing her when Rev Nana Yaw Sarfoh of Vision 1 FM had to come in and mediate. Eventually, he agreed to knowing her and paid what she is due.

Nigel Gaisie is known to be one of the prophets who prophesied about Ebony’s death.

According to her, when prophets say this person will die its something that she has done before.

She then explained how it is done by mentioning the persons name and a cock. The person is then given a day and when that day passes, the person also dies.

If they keep saying someone will die, most of them are lies. Mostly, its the same prophets who kill them.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.