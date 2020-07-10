Birthday Surpise! Shatta Wale engages Sarkodie on Live Radio

It was another Shatta-Sark moment when Shatta Wale surprised Sarkodie today as the rapper celebrates his birthday.

During the live phone interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9 FM, Shatta Wale was connected on the live show.

The two (2) had a very hearty conversation to the delight of followers of the two (2) camps.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have in the past had very good relationship. However, it was ruined along the line.

This is what ensued:

Shatta – Sark is back AGAIN !!! How Shatta Wale surprised Sarkodie on his birthday. Andy Dosty killed this one 🔥 1. Watch this👇 #LongLiveKingSark pic.twitter.com/jlLp6fVwUa — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) July 10, 2020

