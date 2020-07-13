E-40 Bigs Up Sarkodie on Impact of ‘CEO Flow’

American rapper E-40 has lauded Sarkodie for the strides he is making after releasing ‘CEO Flow’ song.

When Sarkodie release the song featuring the ‘Choices (YUP)’ rapper, it was received so well.

In UK, top blockchain-based virtual events streaming platform CEEK run a billboard ad on the streets of London for the song.

The ad was activated the following day by CEEK in honour of Sarkodie‘s birthday and peaking to no. 1 on top charts.

E-40, in reaction to this gave the raised fist emoji to signify power, and standing up for what he believes in.

