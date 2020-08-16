Always Business When I Meet Shatta Wale — Wendy Shay replies Efia Odo

Wendy Shay and Efia Odo have finally brought to the fore, their grapple, with regards to who gets close to Shatta Wale.

After Wendy Shay‘s visit to Shatta Wale‘s office, Efia Odo hit out at the former saying that, the musician copies her.

The RuffTown Records act’s visit came days after Shatta Wale dashed the actress some $50,000.

However, in a reply to Efia Odo, the ‘Bedroom Commando’ singer has revealed that she also visits the reggae/dancehall musician on business purposes.

She took to Twitter and tweeted: “Anytime I meet @shattawalegh it’s NOTHING but Business and how we can take Ghana music to the world

Thanks for your advice yesterday GodFather 🙏🏾 New music coming out soon 🤟🏾 and very soon. Ghana wake up !! #SHAYGANG #SM”

However, in a related development, Efia Odo has also tweeted that she cannot play that kind of games with her.

Shatta Wale is one of the few celebrities in Ghana who opens his door for many female celebrities and fans as well.

I can only wish these three (3) well.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

