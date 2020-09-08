Kim Kardashian announces KUWTK is Ending

The curtain has been drawn on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ (KUWTK), Kim Kardashian has stated.

The ending of the reality TV series follows 14-years of solid entertainment through the lens of the Kardashian family.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the American socialite noted that the family is grateful to all who watched.

Part of Kim Kardashian‘s statement reads: “without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

She has also eulogized Ryan Seacrest, the executive producer of the reality series, as well as all her partnering teams.

The KUWTK show has had over 20 seasons, 100s of episodes and numerous spin-off shows.

Kim Kardashian has however stated that the last season of the reality TV series will be air in early 2021.

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

