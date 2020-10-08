Entertainment

2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Ceremony Date, Logo Announced with Teaser

PlugTimes.com October 8, 2020
Mnet has announced the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony date, and logo with a teaser.

The 2020 MAMA will be held on 5th December 2020 and it will be a virtual ceremony.

PlugTimes.com understands that this year’s ceremony will be held under the theme “NEW-TOPIA”.

Voting begins on 29th October at 18.00 KST and closes on 5th December at 12.00 KST.

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards will take place in Korea and will be held as a non-face-to-face-contact event.

Check the 2020 MAMA teaser out!

View this post on Instagram

[#2020MAMA] #MAMA is coming! ▶️ 2020.12.06 ▶️ 2020mama.com #MnetASIANMUSICAWARDS

A post shared by Official Mwave (@officialmwave) on

