2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Ceremony Date, Logo Announced with Teaser

Mnet has announced the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony date, and logo with a teaser.

The 2020 MAMA will be held on 5th December 2020 and it will be a virtual ceremony.

PlugTimes.com understands that this year’s ceremony will be held under the theme “NEW-TOPIA”.

Voting begins on 29th October at 18.00 KST and closes on 5th December at 12.00 KST.

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards will take place in Korea and will be held as a non-face-to-face-contact event.

Check the 2020 MAMA teaser out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments