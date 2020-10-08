97-year-old Mr Gyan has 4 Children with 35-year-old Wife

The 97-year-old Mr Akwasi Gyan Marfo Akwaboah has four (4) children with his 35-year-old wife Mrs Akua Asabea Gyan.

He two (2) gained popularity after their marriage ceremony went viral on social media.

According to Mrs Gyan, she had a child from her previous marriage.

However, the father of her first child refused to cater for him so she had to part ways.

She adds that Mr Gyan, affectionately called Agya Gyan is the one who started taking care of her and child.

As a result when he proposed to her, she agreed and they have been together for eleven (11) years.

Mrs Gyan told Kofi TV that she has had four (4) children with Agya Gyan, which brings the number of her children to five (5) in total.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

