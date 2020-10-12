DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Fvck SARS (prod by PAQ)

Shatta Wale has dropped ‘Fvck SARS’, a piece in line with the issues related to SARS in Nigeria.

The song was produced by PAQ for the Shatta Movement boss.

Download / stream ‘Fvck SARS’ by Shatta Wale below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

